PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host their Breakthrough Brew and Wine Fest on Oct. 5, 2019 in the park’s Freedom Garden.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. attendees can enjoy live music provided by mid-Atlantic bands Joe’s Day Off and the Rhythm Kings which will perform a mix of country, folk and top 40 selections.

Breweries represented by Brown Distributing and various wineries to include American Way Country Wines will provide tasting samples. Food and craft vendors will also be present to satisfy any hunger while providing opportunities to purchase locally made products to take home.

Tasting tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.eventbrite.com and in person at the park. Non-tasting tickets are available at the regular park admission price and all tickets include admission to the park and the festival.

Each ticket includes five beer tastings and five wine tastings, along with a collectible beer cup and special event wine glass to take home. Full servings of beer and wine can be purchased for $5 each. A valid photo identification is required upon entry, for proof of age to consume alcohol which is 21 years of age. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but, coolers and tents are not allowed at the festival.

This festival is made possible through the generous support of sponsors to include The Bank of Southside Virginia, Brown Distributing, Fort Lee Federal Credit Union and the Virginia Motorsports park.