Hopewell City Council held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 where they discussed a citywide pavement management program.

HOPEWELL — City Council members Brenda S. Pelham and Johnny Partin Jr. are championing a citywide $20 million pavement management program that would extend 15 years. During Tuesday’s meeting, Partin tried to persuade council to dedicate an amount of $1.5 million for the fiscal year 2020 but was unsuccessful for the time being. A majority of council voted to postpone a vote on the program until after a retreat that will take place in October.

The overview of the program entailed pavement reconstruction, pavement base repairs, pavement preservation, and the maintenance of pavement markings.

Hopewell’s roads are divided into separate categories, there are primary arterial roads such as Routes 10, 36, and 146 as well as other minor arterial roads including Broadway, Cedar Level Road, City Point Road, Mesa Drive, and River Road. These receive more reimbursement funding from the state.

City Engineer Johnnie Butler stated that the city receives $21,689 per lane mile in reimbursements from VDOT for arterial roads in 2019. Collector and local streets generate $12,734 in 2019 but Butler said each of these reimbursement figures can change year to year.

In total, Hopewell has 281.68 moving lane miles that must be kept up to state standards according to Butler.

To move forward with the program, the city would have to put more money into the Capital Improvement Plan to reach the asking total of $1.5 million.

“When we look at what we’ve got in our Capital Fund, what we get out of our Operations Fund, Grant Fund, and Revenue Sharing Fund that we are reinvesting, we’re not too far off from that number right now,” said Butler.

He estimated that they are not quite at $1.5 million but they are in excess of one million.

Partin led the motion to put $1.5 million into Hopewell’s CIP for the fiscal year 2020 to “jump-start” the 15-year program.

“I’m ready to move forward,” he said.

Partin cited that every Council member, including himself, campaigning on strengthening the city’s infrastructure and thus could not justify downvoting his motion.

However, City Manager John M. Altman Jr. expressed his concern regarding a commitment to such a large figure. Altman feared it might take away from other capital improvement projects.

“I don’t want to sacrifice the entire capital budget just to pave,” said Altman.

Pelham supported the financial commitment stating it was one motion Council could “give directly back to the citizens.” While considering what Hopewell residents pay in taxes, she felt this program would help offset those costs by helping with the longevity of residents cars with improved roadways.

Councilor Deborah B. Randolph stated she could not vote in favor of any motion that would dedicate funding Tuesday night. Randolph wanted more certainty as to where the money would come from for the next 15 years to finance the program.

“There is so much more that we have to look at so that is why I can’t vote for this tonight,” Randolph said.

Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett and Councilor Janice B. Denton also questioned the sustainability of a $1.5 million commitment for the year 2020 and beyond.

“We need to know we have these funds,” Denton stated.

Pelham then motioned to postpone a decision to a later date in October. Her motion passed 4-3 with Randolph, Denton, and Partin as the dissenting votes. After the meeting, Partin expressed that he was ready to move forward but was thankful for the postponement knowing there would likely not have been enough supporting votes.