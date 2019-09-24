The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Jackson County Center will host a scholarship fundraiser honoring Violet Mosser and featuring nationally syndicated columnist and motivational speaker Linda Arnold. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The goal of the event is to raise $5,000 for the Violet Mosser Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships to WVU Parkersburg students attending the Jackson County Center (JCC). The fund, was established by the WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors to memorialize the contributions of Mosser, who worked many years at WVU Parkersburg on both campuses.

“This means so much to us. My mom did everything she could to help students prepare for and have a successful academic future,” Violet’s daughter Amanda (Mosser) Anderson said.

Mosser was a Jackson County native who attended classes and worked at the college. She began working at JCC in 1985 as an office assistant. In 1986, she enrolled in the RBA program with coursework focused on business and communications. In 2001, she graduated with her RBA from WVU and took a position at the main campus of WVU Parkersburg as an admissions counselor. When the opportunity arose to work at JCC, she returned to support students and staff there.

Mosser continued her education throughout her career. Twenty years after starting her first class, she obtained her master’s degree in corporate communications from WVU. She took all of her classes at WVU Parkersburg through a cohort between the college and university.

Mosser was also a member of the WVU Parkersburg Staff Council and the Board of Governors. When alive, she remarked on her experience in working to improve staff support as “The most positive thing that WVU Parkersburg has given me is the opportunity to serve students and staff.”

Mosser gave much back to the campus community.

“No matter the role, Violet was there to serve to the best of her ability. This was true as a Board Member and throughout her various positions within the college. Violet strived to assure that the college and JCC were well represented, and that all students were being served,” retired Dean of the Jackson County Center John Gorrell said. “At JCC, she was responsible for recruitment, Student Government advising, student activities, ADA compliance, and a large portion of the academic advising. She was truly an integral part of the JCC family and was highly respected by all students, faculty, and staff.”

In addition, Mosser was a philanthropic supporter of the Children of Classified Staff Scholarship fund through the Foundation and to Give Local MOV, sponsored by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

WVU Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer and CEO and Dean of the Jackson County Center, Dr. Steven Smith will honor the memory of Mosser during the Oct. 1 event “Are You Living Life Fully -- Or Just Going Through The Motions?” presented by Linda Arnold, a nationally syndicated columnist and author.

“While I did not have the pleasure of knowing her personally, it speaks well of Violet Mosser that those who knew her best counted her their friend and remember her so incredibly fondly,” Gilmer said. “Clearly, her life exemplified the values of hard work, determination, and generosity of spirit which still define the workforce at WVU Parkersburg and are the values we work daily to instill in our students.”

The event will kick off with live Americana music from the Rhodes Family and a variety of refreshments provided by O’Brian’s Catering. A book signing will follow the program with a limited run of Arnold’s books provided at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may also bring their own copies for signing.

Tickets are available at the JCC main office for $10 each. Students of WVU Parkersburg may pick up a ticket free of charge with a valid student ID card, while they last.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the scholarship formed in memory of Mosser as the program is sponsored by David and Linda Dickirson.

The Foundation is also accepting pledges in support of the Violet Mosser Scholarship Fund. Contact Dr. Torie Jackson, President and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, at Torie.Jackson@wvup.edu or 304-424-8247 to learn more.

About WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, Inc.

Established in 1963, and renamed in 1971 as the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, the Foundation functions as the fundraising arm of WVU Parkersburg. As a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, it serves as the repository for all private gifts to WVU Parkersburg. These gifts provide the college with student scholarships, faculty, and staff professional development opportunities and funding to enhance academic programs and facilities. Learn more about the Foundation at wvup.edu/foundation.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees. Learn more about WVU Parkersburg at wvup.edu.

About Linda Arnold

Linda Arnold is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor, certified wellness instructor and keynote speaker. She’s also the founder and former CEO of a multi-state marketing communications company with offices in Washington, DC, West Virginia and Montana.

Learn more about Linda at lindaarnold.org.