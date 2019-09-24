KEYSER - After the recent success of “Elf Jr.” and “The Wizard of Oz” last school year, Keyser Middle School is proud to announce auditions and dates for its annual spring musical, Meredith Wilson's “The Music Man.”

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, “The Music Man” is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef.

His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

The original Broadway production starred Robert Preston and Barbara Cook in the lead roles and took home the prize from Best Musical in 1957 against “West Side Story.”

“The Music Man” has been adapted into two film versions starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones in the 1960s and Matthew Broderick and Kristen Chenoweth in the early 2000s. The musical will be restaged on Broadway in the September 2020 starring Tony Award winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Auditions will be held at Keyser Middle School for any student in grades 5-8 on Oct. 9-10, right after school in the Music Room (Room 306).

Students interested in auditioning should prepare a song (15 bars) in the musical theater style and be prepared to learn a short dance combination and read a brief monologue from the show.

The musical will once again be under the direction of eighth grade West Virginia Studies teacher Tommy Nester and music direction by Melissa Tucker and Joseph Spittler.

Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” is being presented through special arrangements by Music Theatre International.

The show will run Thursday, April 23, to Sunday, April 26, 2020. All performances will be at Keyser High School. Admission for the show will be $5.

For any questions or to receive more information about auditions and the show, please contact Keyser Middle School at 304- 788-4220.





