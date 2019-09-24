DINWIDDIE — Dinwiddie County’s Commissioner of the Revenue, Lori Kirks Stevens, was awarded the Samuel T. Barfield Award of Excellence by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia. This highly regarded and coveted award may be presented to one deserving commissioner each year during the organization’s annual association meeting.

To receive the Samuel T. Barfield Award, a commissioner must have demonstrated an achievement or excellence during the current year that could enhance the operations of other commissioners’ offices; have unselfishly given their time by working on behalf of the Association; and have contributed to the professionalism of the Association over a long period of time.

Doug Mullins Jr., Commissioner of the Revenue for Wise County and immediate past president of the Virginia Commissioners of the Revenue Association, stated “Lori is one of our most respected and valued colleagues in the Commissioners of the Revenue Association. She is very deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

County Administrator Kevin Massengill stated, “Lori Stevens genuinely cares about people. Whether citizens or colleagues, professional or personal, she gives 100% and is the true embodiment of public service.”

Regarding this achievement, she shared, “This is an incredible honor. The Samuel T. Barfield Award is the highest recognition that a commissioner can receive, and knowing that I was selected by distinguished peers from across the state makes it even more special.”

Lori Stevens has served Dinwiddie County as Commissioner of the Revenue since 2004.