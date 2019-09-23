BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays on Frankfort Highway (WV Route 28) in Mineral County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Delays can be expected from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work will be between Plum Run Road (CR 28/10) and WV 956.

This is necessary for the replacement of a culvert.

Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers and motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.