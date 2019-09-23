Blue Devils are lone undefeated team in P-I coverage area

Week three of the local high school football season was tumultuous for several schools, with the area's top team heading into action, Thomas Dale, falling in an upset at Hermitage. Four other area teams also lost on the week, making for a shakeup at the throughout the rankings.

A reminder: the goal of these rankings is to place the area teams in order based on how well they are playing right now.

Disagree with where you see your team? Happy with how the rankings turned out this week? Let sports editor Jeff Milby know how you feel with an email (jmilby@progress-index.com) and your thoughts could be used in this space in the future:

1. Hopewell (2-0)



Previous: 2

Last Week: 46-25 win vs. I.C. Norcom

This Week: at Henrico (2-1)

If Thomas Dale had won at Hermitage this week, the Knights would likely have retained the top spot. That, however does not do justice to how Hopewell is playing of late. The Blue Devils displayed an offensive deluge this week, behind TreVeyon Henderson and Robert Briggs Jr, who combined for seven touchdowns in their win over Norcom.

Hopewell will head north to face a Henrico group coming off of a loss to Deep Run. This will be a battle, no doubt, but if Hopewell is firing on all cylinders they should be able to take a win against the Class 5 Warriors.

2. Thomas Dale (2-1)



Previous: 1

Lat Week: 21-19 loss at Hermitage

This Week: Bye (vs. Petersburg - 9/27)

A bye week might be the best thing for the Knights following their surprising loss, but it's likely the Knight players won't like it. Head coach Kevin Tucker believed his team was good enough to win ten games and compete for a state title this year, and so the early bump in the road will give him cause for concern. It will, though, get his players attention, and after two weeks with the loss to stew on the Knights might come out angry against Petersburg on September 27.

3. Petersburg (2-1)

Previous: 6

Last Week: 32-30 win vs. Booker T. Washington

This Week: Bye (at Thomas Dale - 9/27)

The Crimson Wave survived a difficult three -game opening stretch with two wins, a period head coach Mike Scott had expressed concern over. Now, following a week off this week, the Crimson Wave can turn their attention to the Central District, where they will open with Thomas Dale. Petersburg tested the Knights last year, falling 28-24. If they can recreate that performance, they could make a huge statement.

4. Prince George (2-1)

Previous: 3

Last Week: 10-7 loss at Churchland

This Week: Bye (at Dinwiddie - 9/27)

The Royals lost a nail-biter on the road last week, in a game they will view as a missed opportunity. The bye week should give them the opportunity to settle down following their fast start, ahead of a District game against a wounded Dinwiddie team. A win for Prince George over the Generals would be their first in the series since 2005, Billy Mills' first year in charge.

5. Matoaca (1-1)

Previous: 5

Last Week: 55-13 loss at Varina

This Week: vs. J.R. Tucker (1-1)

As expected, Matoaca just didn't have the horses to stick with a super-talented Varina squad last week, but they should find the going a little easier this week at home to J.R. Tucker. It will be Matoaca's home opener, the last team in the area to open their home schedule, following back-to-back road tests in weeks two and three. The Warriors will likely be riding a strong wave of emotion, and could claim a big non-district win over a team that Central District-foe Prince George already took care of.

6. Dinwiddie (1-2)

Previous: 4

Last Week: 33-29 loss vs. North Stafford

This Week: Bye (vs. Prince George - 9/27)

This week off is coming just in time for the Generals, who are nursing injuries to both body and spirit after a brutal opening schedule. With two offensive lineman and a free safety among the injured, and back-to-back losses for the first time in years, the Generals could use the rest before taking on an improved Prince George at home.

7. Colonial Heights (0-3)



Previous: 7

Last Week: 14-6 loss at Park View

This Week: vs. Southampton (0-2)

This week might be the best opportunity yet for Kyle Krupp's first win, as the Colonials play host to another win-less opponent, Southampton. A close loss at Park View saw Colonial Heights fare more competitively than they have all season, and perhaps they can take a moral victory from that and turn it into momentum as they return home.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.