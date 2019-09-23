Hopewell city councilor, two former lawmakers, citizens hope the first grant can come in 2021

HOPEWELL — A city councilor and two former local lawmakers are among the founders of a new environmental initiative that they hope will eventually go areawide with the first grant award as early as 2021..

“We are looking to not only do this for Hopewell, but Chesterfield County, Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, the city of Petersburg, and Colonial Heights,” said Councilor John Partin Jr.

Partin was joined by former Hopewell Mayor Jackie M. Shornak, former Hopewell Vice Mayor Wayne Walton, and Hopewell citizens Allison Partin and Trip Wilson in creating the Tri-Cities Environmental Endowment Fund.

The John Randolph Foundation will serve as the managing agent of the fund, for which organizers hope to raise at least $10,000 by the end of this year for various environmental issues.

Although no environmental issue is considered off the table, Partin said one area of concern for him is nutrient pollution, which can be reduced through stormwater projects and enhanced grain technology.

Partin said the fund could be applied to any incentive as long as it makes a positive environmental impact.

Applications for funding assistance can come from local governments or any local government entity, such as schools. Churches and other nonprofit organizations also are eligible to apply.

“I am really excited that this is kicking off,” said Shornak. “I am looking forward to cleaning up the environment and the city.”

Shornak said she believed that the fund will attract donors who will be “knocking on the door” to help the John Randolph Foundation. Since its founding, the Foundation has made many connections across the Tri-Cities area through their own donations.

Shornak noted how beneficial it is that the John Randolph Foundation has experience with managing endowment funds.

“We have a lot ahead of us and this is just the beginning,” Shornak said.

In the near future, the founders will schedule the fund’s first drive, then start planning more money-raisers for 2020. In the meantime, Partin said, any environmentalists can reach out to become a founder for the endowment and join the fight by implementing ways to raise money. Partin said he anticipates a productive year in growing and expanding the fund for a great cause.

After a suitable amount has been gathered, Partin said the Tri-Cities Endowment Fund would like to award its first grant in 2021.

“We believe in protecting our natural resources, and we believe in leaving the environment in a better state than what we inherited,” said Partin.

Brandon Carwile writes for the Hopewell Herald and Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index.