PETERSBURG — Petersburg students, parents and teachers turned out for Elementary Night at Petersburg High School on Sept. 13.

The Athletic Department invited the Westview Pandas, Cool Spring Cougars, Lakemont Bulldogs, Pleasants Lane Panthers and Walnut Hill Tigers to wear their school colors and parade around the track during halftime of the Friday night football game.

On Sept. 18, members of the high school's Athletic Leadership Council delivered the prize for having the most participants during Elementary Night to Walnut Hill Principal Belinda Urquhart.