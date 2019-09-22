Hopewell resident covers hundreds of miles to pay tribute to those who sacrificed on 9/11

HOPEWELL — Joe Klingman of Hopewell was one of several dedicated cyclists to participate in the inaugural 9/11 Promise Bike ride. The 3-day ride covered approximately 210 miles and 15,000 feet of elevation along two-lane state and single-lane county roads.

Experienced road cyclists, from novice to advanced joined the journey. The ride served as a symbol of remembrance and honor while also providing an opportunity to help the children of those who have sacrificed for our communities and country.

Klingman, who served in the U.S. Army Vietnam conflict between 1971-72, accomplished the ride.

“I try to keep a policy of saying yes to new things, so when my friend Dick Kent from Winchester called a week before this event started ... I was all in," said Klingman.

Cyclists signed up as individuals. The actual ride, however, was accomplished in groups of cyclists of comparable ability.

“Riders were organized into teams of two to four persons with a support vehicle for each. We were supposed to be a team of three, but the third dropped out last minute, leaving just us two. I think there were seven teams, with about 17 riders,” Klingman explained.

According to Klingman, most riders were exceptionally athletic male and female veterans.

“They were all at least 25 years younger than my friend, 71, and I, almost 71.”

“We gathered at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 for prayer; every day started and ended with prayer. At 5 p.m., we sent off a group of 9/11 Promise Run runners who ran in relay from the Pentagon to Ground Zero in NYC on Sept. 11.

“Just before dawn, we rolled towards Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the Flight 93 crash on 9/11."

“I rode the first leg of the journey, about 22 miles to a firehouse in Reston; we stopped often at fire and EMS stations to thank them for their service. I was able to stay with the group for several miles, but it became clear I was not strong enough to ride at their speed," continued Klingman. “There, I switched off with Dick, who rode the next 20 miles while I drove ahead. That was the pattern, relaying between driving and riding.

“In Frederick, Maryland, we took a long break. I took off early to compensate for my speed and rode the 25 miles to Emmitsburg, Maryland,” Klingman said.

In Emmitsburg, 9/11 Promise Bike participants attended a ceremony at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and then spent the night at an EMS facility.

Klingman continued describing the journey, “The next morning, Dick started off with a forty mile leg ... he's a lot stronger. By that point, the terrain had become very challenging. I realized that my speed would hold everyone else back, so we spent the rest of the day as a support vehicle.

“The route that day was 107 miles in some of the most severe bicycling terrain I've seen. I am amazed at the athleticism and ability of these young people,” stated Klingman with great admiration.

“We rode into Bedford, Pennsylvania as a group, attended a ceremony downtown, and were royally treated overnight at a Moose lodge."

Klingman and the other bikers reached their destination.

“The next day on Sept. 11, we drove to the 9/11 Memorial in Shanksville and attended the ceremony with Vice President Pence as the keynote speaker."

It’s a miracle Klingman was able to participate since he suffered a major physical setback years ago.

“After returning from Vietnam and getting married, I was hit by a drunk driver on my motorcycle in 1973. It resulted in severe head injuries and a smashed leg."

At the time of the incident, it was not required by law to wear a helmet, but Klingman’s life was saved by wearing a good one. After seven months in a full-leg cast, he says, the healing of his leg seemed out of the cards and amputation was being considered.

“A young Army surgeon, Major Sullivan, decided to try an innovative procedure which succeeded leaving my leg an inch shorter and somewhat crooked but functional," said Klingman of the procedure, which took place at Kenner Army Hospital on Fort Lee. “I have been trying to find a way to contact him, thank him and let him know how well his work turned out."

When his leg came out of the cast after nine months, he says, it was sickly white and lacked muscle.

“After years of not being on a bicycle, I was able to resume cycling extensively in 1982 and have been riding ever since."

Klingman has been a bike enthusiast for years. “I've been cycling pretty much all my life. I raced on the club level in college [at CCNY] and have participated in many week-long bicycle tours in many states. I belong to the Richmond and Williamsburg bike clubs and ride from 30 to 100 miles on most weeks. My wife and I cycled across Wisconsin, up the Maine coast, in the Finger Lakes of NY, and on Bike VA on our tandem bicycle. I've done several sprint triathlons, many 5K races, and took third place in my class in the VA Senior Games bike race in 2013."

How did it feel to ride in such an important event?

“I am very glad to have participated in this journey. I am lifted up by the experience of shared remembrance of past sacrifice, of shared spirituality, of cooperation. The dedication and commitment of our people is inspiring,” Klingman stated. “We're already planning for next year; hopefully, with more members on our team to share the adventure."

According to the 9/11 Promise Run website, the 9/11 Promise Run and 9/11 Promise Bike began simply as an event to remember and honor lives lost, first responders and military. Over time the founder of the 9/11 Promise Run wanted to have a greater impact, one that would not only honor first responders and military, but to provide financial assistance to the next generation of those who safeguard our local communities and country.

In 2018, the 9/11 Promise Run established 501c3 status, and as a non-profit, their mission is to provide scholarships to the children of first responders and military who have either died or become injured (to include PTSD) and are not able to return to work. Their first scholarships will be awarded in the 2020/2021 school year.

Klingman never wants to lose the chance to say yes to new experiences.

“I look at my athletic pursuits as a form of prayer, giving thanks to God ... and Major Sullivan ... for the ability to do them at all.

“Especially on this ride, I was always aware of the sacrifices others have made so we can have our lives. I found the whole experience to be very humbling, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Let us never forget the significance of the events of 9/11,” Klingman says with deep devotion.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.