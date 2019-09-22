PETERSBURG — Petersburg Area Transit, PAT, will now provide service to the Amtrak Station in Ettrick effective immediately. The implementation of this route comes ahead of PAT's complete bus route realignment slated for later this year. The station currently houses the Petersburg Greyhound Station. The new stop will provide additional access to another source of transportation for the Tri-Cities.

“Our goal is to have a true Multi-Modal Station where residents can access any place in the country from right here in Petersburg,” said Petersburg Area Transit General Manager Charles L. Koonce Jr. “Soon Amtrak Customers will be able to park at Transit’s Park and Ride Facility and take the bus to Amtrak.”

Earlier this year, the Petersburg City Council approved the City Manager to proceed with the Smart Scale Park and Ride Project. The $8 million project funded through a Commonwealth of Virginia Smart Scale Grant will provide 215 parking spaces next to the transit facility. The construction is estimated to be completed in 2021.

“We are consistently collaborating to explore progressive ways for the city to expand in our services. I think the connection to Amtrak is an excellent way to plan for the future of transportation in Petersburg, Virginia,” said Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, City Manager.

Riders may access the Amtrak Station on the Ettrick/Virginia State/Amtrak route which leaves 15 minutes after the hour every hour beginning at 6:15 a.m. and arrives at Amtrak 32 minutes after the hour every hour until 6:32 p.m.