Tickets for the November event are now on sale

HOPEWELL — The Kiwanis Club of Hopewell will hold its ninth annual Kiwanis Wine Tasting Festival on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Historic Beacon Theatre in downtown Hopewell.

This event has continued to grow each year as a significant community social event in the city. This year, the Kiwanis Club will have seven wineries participate in the event: Byrd Cellars Vineyard and Winery, Castle Glenn Estates Farm and Winery, Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard, Haley’s Honey Meadery, James River Cellars, Mattaponi Winery and Skippers Creek Vineyard. Entertainment will be provided by the popular local band Magnolia who will perform on stage from 2-4 p.m.

Last year, thanks to tremendous community support, the Kiwanis Club had its most successful event ever and sold out in advance with over 1000 tickets sold. The majority of patrons have attended the event each year, and have had many positive comments concerning the venue, the entertainment and the terrific selection of wines to sample and purchase. Wineries involved have stated that the venue provides an open working area that ensures all patrons have an opportunity to sample products and those of the other wineries. The proceeds from the event assist the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell’s commitment to youth by working with the local schools and community leaders to help find solutions to community needs and by raising the funds to help assist with those needs.

The Wine Tasting Festival is the Kiwanis Clubs major fund-raising event and supports youth activities in the local community by providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors at Hopewell and Prince George High Schools, supporting the Kiwanis Terrific Kids Program at all three Hopewell elementary schools, donating dictionaries for all third grade students in Hopewell, and sponsoring Key Clubs at Hopewell High School and Prince George High School.

In the past, the Kiwanis Club has had exceptional support from the local community and sincerely appreciates the sponsorship support of over 45 local businesses who served as corporate sponsors. This year is no exception, and the loyal support of the business sponsors is again appreciated.

Kiwanis Club President Rich Strongin stated, “The generosity of our sponsors and the local community enabled us to increase our scholarship funding to high school seniors, and support the youth of our community one child at a time. The continued support of this event by the community has been outstanding and sincerely appreciated.”

The 2019 Hopewell Kiwanis Club Wine Committee consists of Jim Slagle, Wilfred Frederiksen, Tonda Williamson, Margaret Spivey, Jan Yonning and president Rich Strongin.

Tickets to this year’s event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and may be purchased from any Hopewell Kiwanis member, Ford Agency, Vergara’s Cleaners, the Beacon Theatre (with a $3 surcharge) or online at www.hopewellwinetasting.com