3-0 Blue Devils led by TreVeyon Henderson's five touchdowns

HOPEWELL- Running back TreVeyon Henderson accomplished a rare feat on Friday, scoring five touchdowns for the second-straight week, leading Hopewell to a 35-14 win over Henrico. Henderson was the only Blue Devil to cross the goal line in the win. The Blue Devils are now 3-0 to start the 2019 season.

Quarterback Joe Eliades got things going for the offense with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Henderson down the right sideline. Eliades said they ran the play previously in the game but he made a mistake that through off the execution. The second time around, he made the Warriors pay.

“Coach (Brock) Parker told me to look at him (Henderson) a little closer,” he said. “We have a heck of an athlete in Trey Henderson so if I can get him the ball he’ll catch it.”

This is Eliades’ first season as the starting quarterback but he noted how it helps to have teammates like Henderson and others to keep him calm over the course of the game.

“Their experience helps me out a lot,” Eliades stated after the game.

Hopewell jumped out to an early lead of 14-0 to end the first quarter. That enabled the offense to pin their ears back and focus on running the ball. Head coach Ricky Irby said the offensive line tends to go unnoticed but they are the ones who deserve a lot of the credit for the team’s success.

Just before the half, Henrico was threatening to score with less than a minute remaining. The Warriors were in Blue Devil territory but they got greedy, attempting a throw over the middle. The pass was tipped and fell into the hands of corner Zion Hubbard for an interception, ending teh scoring threat.

Henderson capitalized on the turnover to score his fourth touchdown of the half, pushing the score to 28-0.

Henrico put up a solid effort during the second half, cutting the lead down to 15 points after a few costly penalties and some huge chunks plays surrendered by the Hopewell defense. Irby said bad things happen every game but he thought his players responded well to the adversity.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Henderson exited the game while on defense dealing with an apparent leg injury. He walked off the field but did not return for the defensive series.

When the offense took the field, Henderson was back out there and he wasted no time getting back to the end zone as he ran a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. The team responded well to Henderson’s bold performance by shutting the Warriors out over the final six minutes.

“It showed a lot of heart,” Irby said of Henderson’s impactful return to the game. “He played just about every snap on both sides of the ball. I’m also proud of some of the guys who stepped up to replace the guys who were cramping up, injured, or tired because they came in and gave us a good lift tonight.”