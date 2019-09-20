No arrest were made in an incident that began originally as a Mineral County 911 call, where the caller reported a shooting on Sharpless Street, Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:51 p.m.

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer



KEYSER- No arrest were made in an incident that began originally as a Mineral County 911 call, where the caller reported a shooting on Sharpless Street, Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:51 p.m.

Keyser City Police and ambulance was sent to the address, and upon arrival officers found a male subject had been hit in the head with a golf club.The dispute was between two neighbors, who had been previously quarreling.

The neighbor, who was struck with the golf club, had went on to the property of his neighbor with out his permission after the argument ensued.

After he was on the property, he was then struck with the golf club. There was a firearm in the residence, but it was not involved in the dispute.

Neither individual was arrested or charged at this time. The police are finishing their investigation and a full report has not been filed by officers.