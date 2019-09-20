BFGoodrich has free tires for you, but only if you are a plumber named Mario. We’re sorry, but if you are a plumber named Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad, Donkey Kong, or Bowser, the company has nothing to offer you but banana peels, mushrooms, Koopa shells, and the Starman. Even if your name is Luigi and you have a brother named Mario, it’s still a no-go.

If you are of a certain age and scratching your head right now, the program gets its inspiration from one of the top video games series of all time, Mario Kart and Super Mario. Mario is the hero guy, a plumber who holds a wrench when not holding a white Wii steering wheel or Nintendo controller. The give-away program is intended to draw attention to the BFGoodrich Tradesmen Support Program. The company says it’s a nod to the “…hard-working men and women who build and maintain our world.” Now, this may be a bit politically incorrect, but we are guessing there are not many women who are named Mario. Maybe we are just old-fashioned.

The third Friday in September is National Tradesmen Day. The day was founded by a tool company back in 2011. America has over 50 million employed tradespeople. From Sept. 20-27, BFGoodrich is accepting applications for the free tires from anyone named Mario who is a plumber.

If you are a tradesperson, you know that tires are an important tool of your trade. The BFGoodrich Tradesmen Program helps to make it easier for tradesmen and tradeswomen by reducing downtime and costs because of tire and vehicle issues. The program has many benefits, including 30-day test-drives on BFGoodrich tires, 24-hour worksite assistance, and special pricing on select models, including the company’s legendary All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

If you do happen to be a plumber and are, in fact, named Mario, you can cruise on over to the BFGoodrich entry ballot to enter to win the tires. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen to win and BFGoodrich is going to ask you to provide some proof that you are indeed named Mario and know which is the business end of a pipe cutter. BFGoodrich wants you to be aware that supplies are limited (aren’t they always), so it makes sense to enter now to win. Ten plumbers name Mario will be awarded four free tires if they act fast.