Four of seven area teams on bye this week

The area high school football schedule is rather thin this Friday night, with just three of seven area teams set to take the field. The opening three weeks of the season have served their fair share of bumps and bruises, with just one squad, Hopewell, remaining unblemished to this point, and the Central District schedule looms beginning next week.

With fewer games on the docket, here's a shorter list of three questions ahead of the high school football week:

How does Hopewell respond with the target on its back?

The Blue Devils will hit the road for the second time this week, taking on Henrico in their final non-district game of the regular season. Hopewell has been on fire through two games, averaging 43 points per game in wins over Tabb and I.C. Norcom. Their average margin of victory sits at 27 points per game, a number that would be higher had they not let their foot off the gas against Norcom last week, a game they led 40-13 and went on to win 46-25.

Henrico is undoubtedly the toughest opponent the Blue Devils have faced this year, including that showdown with a Norcom team that eliminated them from the postseason in 2018. Henrico is coming off of a 10-2 year in Class 5, and is off to a 2-1 start this year, with a notable overtime win over the same Hermitage team that just knocked off Thomas Dale last week. The lone loss for the Warriors was to an undefeated and rising Deep Run program that might be in for a special season behind a talented, veteran quarterback.

Henrico is averaging 31 points per game, and is allowing 16.3, which includes a 49-0 win over Meadowbrook to open the season. Hopewell's speed should give Henrico as much trouble as they've seen this year, but this will be a tough game for either team to win. The two programs have not met since 2004, a 14-13 Hopewell win that might as well be ancient history to these teams — the current batch of players that will suit up Friday were barely out of diapers back then.

The question here for the Blue Devils — how do they perform knowing that a win would solidify them as the class of the Central District? Hopewell was behind Thomas Dale in the region according to most predictions across the area, but the Knights' stumble last week has opened the door for the Blue Devils to take the reigns and change the narrative of the season on their way to making noise in the Class 3 playoffs. Can the Blue Devils continue run up and down the field, knowing that the eyes of the Central District are on them this week?

Can Matoaca turn their home field into a fortress?

After starting the season a week later than the other Central District teams, Matoaca opens their home schedule Friday, the last team to do so in the area, against a J.R. Tucker squad that has had an off week to stew on their loss to Prince George on September 6.

A program trying to turn its fortunes around, Matoaca made a statement of improvement in their week one win over Powhatan on the road, before being outclassed at Varina last week. With their home opener, the emotions should lift the Warriors to a fast start in front of their home fans, but riding that momentum throughout the game, and the rest of the home schedule, will be a more significant mark of their improvement.

Every coach wants to make it difficult to win on their home field, and in his second season Jay Parker will be looking to do just that for a Warriors team that went 2-3 at home in his first go-around. A win to start the 2019 home schedule would make another statement that Matoaca is headed in the right direction.

Can Colonial Heights capitalize and get in the win column?

The Colonials were always going to struggle in 2019. A program that hasn't seen many victories in recent seasons under a first-year head coach was going to have growing pains, especially given the rigors and the talent of the Central District. Colonial Heights has a final non-district test against Southampton this week, one of the final times the Colonials will look across the sideline and see a team on equal footing with them.

Southampton is off to an 0-2 start, falling by 36 to Poquoson and by 18 to Rappahannock on September 9. With the game at home, the Colonials will have the advantage of familiar surroundings. A win for the 0-3 Colonials would be a shot in the arm ahead of a Central District schedule that, aside from a date with Meadowbrook, leaves them struggling to find winnable games.

Can Colonial Heights take advantage of home-field in a winnable game against a win-less opponent for Kyle Krupp's first victory?

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.