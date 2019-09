Keyser City Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sharpless Street Thursday, Sept. 19.

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer



Keyser City Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sharpless Street Thursday, Sept. 19.

The call came into the Mineral County 911 at 5:51 p.m. as a reported shooting of an individual. Police and ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

No further details were available.