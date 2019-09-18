From 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg Jackson County Center, college president Dr. Chris Gilmer and CEO of the Jackson County Center, Dr. Stephen Smith, will host a unique program featuring nationally-syndicated columnist and motivational speaker Linda Arnold.

Live Life Fully will kick off with live Americana music from the Rhodes Family and a variety of refreshments provided by O’Brian’s Catering. A book signing will follow the program with a limited run of Arnold’s books provided at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may also bring their own copies for signing.

Arnold’s program, “Are You Living Life Fully -- Or Just Going Through The Motions?,” highlights her personal life mission and provides special insights not available in her books, “Teach People How to Treat You” and “Push Your Own Buttons,” which focus on improving relationships and reducing anxiety.

Arnold holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s in psychological counseling, and an MBA. She boasts 25 years’ experience in media relations and has written a nationally-syndicated column for more than 10 years. Arnold is also a 2018 inductee into the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame and recipient of the prestigious “Who’s Who in West Virginia Business” award from The State Journal. She has also been honored as a “Woman of Achievement” by the YWCA.

This motivational program is sponsored in part by David and Linda Dickirson. Proceeds will benefit the Violet Mosser Memorial Scholarship Fund at the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, which provides tuition assistance to WVU Parkersburg Jackson County Center students with a proven financial need.

Tickets are available now at the Jackson County Center main office for $10 each. Students of WVU Parkersburg may pick up a ticket free of charge with a valid student ID card while they last. Call 304-372-6992 for more information.

About WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, Inc.

Established in 1963, and renamed in 1971 as the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, the Foundation functions as the fundraising arm of WVU Parkersburg. As a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, it serves as the repository for all private gifts to WVU Parkersburg. These gifts provide the college with student scholarships, faculty, and staff professional development opportunities and funding to enhance academic programs and facilities. Learn more about the Foundation at wvup.edu/foundation.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees. Learn more about WVU Parkersburg at wvup.edu.

About Linda Arnold

Linda Arnold is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor, certified wellness instructor and keynote speaker. She’s also the founder and former CEO of a multi-state marketing communications company with offices in Washington, DC, West Virginia and Montana.

Learn more about Linda at lindaarnold.org.