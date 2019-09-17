HOPEWELL — Just before the new school year began, Loreatha Crockett again teamed up with Crown of Glory Hair Salon located at 2805 Oaklawn Blvd. to provide free hairstyles for girls ages 6-14. The event this year was focused on education, anti-bullying and etiquette for inner-city youth. Crockett’s vision began four years ago with the first event of its kind geared towards inner-city girls.

The girls were treated with a day of games, prizes, arts and crafts, free hairstyles, backpacks, school supplies and food. The girls also received a fire safety awareness session given by Hopewell Fire Department #2.

The backpacks were donated by Petersburg councilwoman Annette Smith-Lee, Crockett’s cousin. Smith-Lee also gave a workshop on bullying and manners. As in previous years, Veronica Rivers, who is a teacher for Chesterfield County Public School and Crockett’s sister, gave a workshop on the importance of getting good grades and following dreams to achieve a desired career path.

Daniel and Maureen Scott also gave the girls insight on “the importance of being your best to get good grades and following your dreams.” Daniel Scott is a high school teacher with Prince George County Public Schools.

Bobby Lee, Bill Crockett, Loreatha Crockett’s husband, and Joanne Crockett also volunteered their time with supplying equipment such as tents, tables, and chairs to help with the event. Crown of Glory Hair Salon stylists Anitra Andrews, Tracy Debeary, Monique Brooks and Tanasia Jamison provided their services.

“[I give] all honor first to God. [I also thank my] family, friends and church members who donated toward [my] vision again this year,” said Crockett of the event. Crockett also gives a special thanks to the Hopewell Fire Department #2.