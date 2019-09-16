Did someone say donuts?

Melissa and Gale Donelson along with Michele and Kevin Schafer have opened up a mobile donut business with a home base in Ripley.

Always wondering why a speciality donut shop was never opened in Jackson County, specifically in Ripley, Melissa and Michele decided that they were going to jump in feet-first and turn their “Why?” into the reality of a “Why not?”

Deciding they wanted to open up a donut business that could be taken on the road to all the many fairs and festivals West Virginia has to offer, but also park somewhere during the week where they could be a staple in the community, their decision was made and the food truck was purchased.

Located on the vacant lot beside Dave’s Auto Supply, across the street from Rich convenient store and Dairy Queen, That Donut Place will be serving mini and speciality donuts as well as hot and iced coffee.

Melissa and Michele said they plan on serving large donuts as well as minis; however, minis are their staple item.

During fairs and festivals, they plan to offer dipping mini’s, mini donuts on a tray with several different toppings in which they can be dipped.

A sneak peak into That Donut Place occurred on Labor Day. Melissa and Michele said they had a wonderful response from the community and are excited to see what the future holds.

“I think we made a good decision,” Melissa and Michele said.

Their weekly hours at the Ripley location will be 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, where they will only be serving mini and mini speciality donuts. From 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays, large donuts will be available until sold out, and minis will be available after 9 a.m.

They also plan on introducing a new speciality boat to their locals called Hillbilly Heat. Melissa and Michele said this dish will add a little kick to the taste buds and consists of mini donuts topped with maple syrup, sriracha sauce, brown sugar, and bacon.

For more information or to see their menu, visit their Facebook page under That Donut Place @thatdonutplace.