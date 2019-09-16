BURLINGTON- A Springfield man was killed as a result of a head-on collision in Burlington Sunday evening near the intersection of Route 50 and Patterson Creek Road, and his wife was seriously injured

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer



BURLINGTON- A Springfield man was killed as a result of a head-on collision in Burlington Sunday evening near the intersection of Route 50 and Patterson Creek Road, and his wife was seriously injured.

Troy Lee Imes, 55 of Springfield was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife Yvonne J. Imes, 49. Their Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a Chevy Tahoe driven by Lois Ann Reed, 61 and occupied by James Edward Reed, 62 of Mount Storm.

Troy Imes was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with serious injuries.

According to officials the Reeds declined medical treatment at the scene.

Responding to the accident was Burlington, New Creek, and Fountain volunteer fire and ambulance. The Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the Mineral County Medical Examiner.