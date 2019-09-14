CHESTER — Chesterfield Police are looking for three men they believe robbed a Chester man early Saturday morning in a neighborhood off Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police Lt. Dennis Proffitt said the incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. in the 14100 block of Drumvale Drive. The victim was getting out of his car when the three suspects approached him with a firearm.

Proffitt said one of the suspect struck the victim in his face, then took his wallet before all three ran away.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.