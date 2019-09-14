PETERSBURG — Petersburg Healthy Community Action Team, HCAT, partnered with the Prince George Master Gardeners Association to kick off its new year by planting bucket gardens with children attending Little Angels Day Care.

Funded by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, VFHY, a grant was awarded that funded lesson material for the children to plant their own take-home garden. In addition, each child was given a “My Plate” that provided information about the food groups and eating healthy.

The HCAT team members work with community organizations such as the Petersburg Wellness Consortium to improve access to healthy food and promote efforts to provide fruits and vegetables in a variety of settings, such as schools, community agencies, farmers’ markets, mobile markets, community gardens and youth-focused gardens.

Initial funding from VFHY was received in November 2018 to implement a year of strategic planning. Community input allowed the HCAT to identify priorities and develop a timeline for its work based on proven strategies to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables. Although the emphasis for the first year was on planning, the team was able to hold six taste testing events, which reached over 1500 children and adults. They also partnered with the Prince George Master Gardeners Association on two other bucket garden events as part of the Petersburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and the River Street Market Kid’s Day.

The city received a $30,000 Targeted Grant from the VFHY to continue the work of the HCAT for 2019/2020. The grant was awarded to the City of Petersburg with the Petersburg Public Library serving as the lead agency and fiscal agent. The HCAT brings together community members along with members from Virginia State University, the Harding Street Urban Agricultural Center, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Master Gardeners and the Hospitality Department, the Petersburg High Obesity Prevention Program, the Petersburg Public Library, the Healthy Living and Learning Center, Petersburg City Public Schools (Pleasants Lane Elementary School), River Street Market, Local Vibe Café, and WIC/Virginia Department of Health.