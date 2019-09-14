Young team looks for confidence

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights boys volleyball team won the state championship in 2015, and was oh-so-close to another appearance in the state final last season, falling a point short against Great Bridge in the state semifinals.

That four-year cycle between deep runs in the state tournament has started over this season, with the Colonials (3-1) starting fresh behind six brand-new starters.

"None of the players that are on the court this year played full-time last year at all," head coach Mark Lee said. "So basically, I've got a new six players out there."

Colonial Heights starts three seniors and three sophomores. Early in their 2019 campaign, the Colonials are off to a good, if not spectacular, start, winning three of their first-four games.

The one loss was to Monacan, in a game that Lee said, "blew our minds." The Colonials were swept in three sets that night. The biggest factor in the loss has been the defining issue of the season thus far, and a common trait among young teams - confidence.

"We played with no confidence," Lee said, of the loss. "We missed serves, we hit balls (poorly), and they were all indications that we were not comfortable in what we were doing and we were playing scared."

That issue of finding confidence is the only thing holding the team back from being a contender once again, Lee says. But he doesn't see this team as feeling pressure to live up to the expectations set by past Colonial Heights teams. It's simpler than that.

"I don't think they feel the pressure. I don't think they understand it like we do," he said.

"I don't think it plays on their minds like it does us," he continued. "They're just more scared of playing in the game than living up to past standards."

It is the seniors, Lee said, that are suffering the most from the confidence issue, stemming from their lack of playing time behind last year's strong group.

"Our biggest thing is, especially my seniors, they're the ones that suffer the most from lack of confidence," he said. "When they get going - they're good athletes, they're great guys - when they finally get going, our sophomores are going to blend right in with them and we're going to be a formidable team."

Colonial Heights bounced-back from that loss to Monacan to defeat Petersburg in three sets on Thursday night, a game in which every Colonial Heights players saw the court.

Those sorts of winning experiences are the kind that Lee hopes will season his team, and allow them to reach their potential.

"If we get an experience level, from what I've seen, I think we can be back up in regions again," he said of the team's expectations.

"We might not win it all, but we're gonna make ourselves known and we're going to give teams some trouble."

