Rosey Slocum and her husband launch their first-ever studio above Petersburg restaurant

PETERSBURG — Rosey and Zeryk Slocum originally did not see themselves in the picture for having an Old Towne business, but now that they are up and running, they are excited to see what develops.

Vision of Rose Photo, LLC opened Monday above Wabi-Sabi on Bollingbrook Street. Rosey, who grew up in north Dinwiddie County, said she always loved the idea of having a studio in Old Towne, but it never really felt like a reality until recently.

“We weren’t actively looking for a studio, honestly,” Rosey recalled. “When the space came available and it was posted online, one of my brand reps reached out and told me I needed to check it out. I kind of brushed it off and didn’t think twice. I went about my day, didn’t check my phone and when I finally sat down to breathe for a moment. I had over 14 messages from other clients and friends who saw the online ad for the space and had sent it to me. So, I reached out and the rest was history.”

The Slocums had never had a true physical studio to call their own until Monday. Up to then, it was mostly sharing space with friends and renting out rooms.

“This is our first brick-and-mortar of our own and it feels amazing,” Rosey stated enthusiastically.

However, while the studio is new, its name is not. Rosey said she came up with it while in high school.

“I wanted to play with my name being in there and at the time most everyone called me Rose for short,” she said. “My name is Rosemary and that was just too long to go into a business name. So, I went with Rose, and the rest of it.”

Rosey said her mother inspired her to become a photographer because she kept “albums and albums of Polaroid photos of so many life moments”. That planted a seed in young Rosemary, so she pursued a career in photography … which she said has involved a lot of trial and error.

“Everything I have learned has come from me being hard-headed and not accepting when someone says, ‘Oh, you can’t photograph in this light, or any other ‘can’t do’ they’ve thrown at me,” Rosey stated proudly.

She met her husband/business partner through a shared love of video games. He challenged her to a one-on-one game of “Call of Duty", and the pair have been inseparable since.

According to Rosey, Zeryk helps with the business more on the back end of things. He serves as a second photographer on staff.

They have four children — Zophelia, Zayne, Zim and Zedwin.

“I loved the uniqueness of Zeryk’s name so much that we decided our first born would be a Z as well,” Rosey said. “We never anticipated four little ones later but it just felt right to continue the tradition, so to say!"

One thing Rosey said she enjoys about her work is not being pigeonholed as a certain type of photographer. While she said she specializes in sensuous "Boudoir-style" photos, she also does the typical portrait sessions, including newborns and pinups. She calls it "The Model Experience," crediting that name to a friend who called her "Rosey the Model Maker."

“I really love not following the mold most people set," Rosey said. "I’m the type of photographer that goes against all the rules of what others say can’t be done, so I needed a name to mirror that! I needed it to say to those who see my work, 'You’re looking at something directly from my vision...how I see it in my head before I execute the work.'

“Every photograph I take has been thought out in my mind before I capture it; every detail. So the name Vision of Rose Photo, LLC reflected that perfectly. When you look at my photographs, you’re seeing the world the way I see it. At least I hope so.”

