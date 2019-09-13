Jeffrey Thomas Rose was behind the wheel of a pick-up that hit car full of young people last March

PRINCE GEORGE — A Dinwiddie County man will face no more than six years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty in the March death of a Prince George teenager on state Route 10.

Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 56, entered the plea Thursday in Prince George Circuit Court. Instead of a possible more serious count of second-degree murdeer, Rose admitted to one charge of aggravated manslaughter.

In return, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Dustan said the prosecution agreed to a “hard cap” of six years.

Rose could have faced a maximum of 40 years behind bars.

Dustan noted that Rose was a first-time offender.

The charge stemmed from a March 9 traffic accident on Route 10 that killed Trevor Aldridge, an 18-year-old Prince George High School student, and seriously injured two others in Aldridge’s vehicle.

Police said Rose was westbound on Route 10 when his pick-up truck crossed into the eastbound path of the Aldridge vehicle.

At the time of the accident, police said Rose had a blood alcohol count exceeding .20 percent, more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Virginia. He also was driving at about 75 mph, 20 miles over the posted speed limit for that stretch of Route 10.

After court Thursday, Aldridge’s mother declined to comment on the decision.

Rose will be sentenced Dec. 12.

Brandon Carwile is a staff writer for the Hopewell Herald and Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index. He can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.