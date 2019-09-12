MARTINSBURG - The U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive task Force is requesting the public's assistance in locating an escapee from the Martinsburg area.



Johnathan Jennings, 24, had been placed on bond March 25, 2019, with home confinement for a first degree robbery charge. On April 18, he cut off his GPS monitoring bacelet and fled his residence.

A warrant charging him with escape was issued on April 30 by the Circuit Court of Berkeley County.

Jennings has ties to Washington County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. He is known by some as “Sumo” and may be involved in the drug trade.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm, right shoulder, left forearm and left shoulder.

Anyone who might have any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 304-267-7179.