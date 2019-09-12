PETERSBURG — Petersburg’s September 2019 Friday for the Arts! will bring music, art, fun activities, food, new beers and abundant good spirits. There will be music in 11 performing arts venues, and great exhibits at the new Cameron Gallery, the Petersburg Area Art League, the Petersburg Public Library, and at Old Towne Studio 7.

The new Cameron Gallery at 325 Brown St., opposite Gillfield Baptist Church, will be opening Nikkea Sharee J. Greene Art, by Julian Greene and his wife Nikkea Sharee. The Petersburg Public Library will be showing the realistic and surrealistic paintings of Christopher McGhee. The Art League will have opening receptions for a new exhibit in the Main Gallery entitled "Lasting Impressions" featuring work by members of the Cockade City Camera Club, and Popotollo Straw Art by Martin Gonzalez in the members' gallery. A retrospective exhibit of work by Ken Graves and Joe Miller, as well as books by Dr. John Lynn and Stella McCormack, will be shown at Abigail's Antiques.

The Petersburg Skin Coach, Melody Krone, has joined forces with the Noonday Collection, Deborah Hanson, for an open house at 112 W. Tabb Street for Petersburg’s Friday for the Arts!

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Ensemble will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. on the steps of the Petersburg Exchange Building on West Bank Street. Matt Via and The Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi. Bertine Hardy and Friends will be at the Petersburg Library as part of the monthly "Jazz in the Stacks" series. The Tri-City Revue featuring Jimmy Tynes will perform at the PAAL Art Park for a fee, Triple B Blues Band on the patio at Andrade’s, Bobby Horne at Abigail's Antiques, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Zack Artis in the martini lounge at Wabi Sabi, and From Another Mother Live and Free in the music room at Wabi Sabi. Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music this month starts at 6 p.m. and goes until as late as 1 a.m.