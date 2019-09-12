RIDGELEY - The Ridgeley Police Department is seeking help from the public with information on the suspected arson of an abandoned structure.

The Ridgeley PD was dispatched Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. to assist with a smoke investigation on the CSX property in Carpendale, and upon arrival, Chief Ryan discovered an abandoned two-story brick structure with fire on the second floor.

With the help of two citizens, the flames were controlled until the Ridgeley Fire Department and Bowling Green Fire Department arrived on scene to finish extinguishing the fire.

According to the Ridgeley Police, the fire was intentionally set and contained many aerosol containers and tires along with other debris.

Two unknown individuals on bicycles were seen leaving the area shortly after the fire was discovered. They were described as two white males in their late teens, both with longer hair. One was riding a yellow BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with any information about these individuals or this incident is asked to call Ridgeley Police Department at 304-738-9400.

