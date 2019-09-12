Petersburg-born, Richmond-based artists display work during Friday for the Arts! opening

PETERSBURG — The new Cameron Gallery in the Cameron Building at 325 Brown St. will exhibit two more guest artists in the building's recently-debuted gallery space.

Petersburg-born, Richmond-based artist Julian Greene has been creating visual expressions for more than 30 years. As an only child, he began creating as a way to illustrate the thoughts of his imagination. In doing such, Greene is primarily self-taught and has drawn inspiration from a number of master artists such as Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden, and modern artists such as Justin Bua, Larry "Poncho" Brown and Kevin "WAK" Williams.

Greene prides himself on his subject matter featuring bold, vivid colors highlighting the vast contributions of the African American experience. From afrocentric, family-oriented pieces to grafittiesque depictions, his work reflects his everyday environment and interactions.

Greene is currently a full-time barber and visual artist, who is constantly trying to find the balance between his hair clients and creating. The one thing that is consistent between the two careers is the creativity and accuracy needed to ensure a satisfactory outcome. While some people say they have no desire to do either career forever, Greene has found his passion and purpose in both careers and looks forward to continuing walking these paths for as long as possible.

In addition to his own art creations, Greene also collaborates with his wife, Nikkea Greene, an artist as well, who goes by the name. "Nikkea Sharee." In her creative endeavors, Sharee is a spoken word artist, author, jewelry maker and visual artist. She also has her own film company and has documented pieces centered around mental health as well as short films taken from her written novels. Sharee is from Bridgeport, Connecticut and now lives in Richmond. She and Greene continue to look for ways to expand their creativity and ensure their place the art world.

The exhibit will open on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. during Petersburg's Friday for the Arts!