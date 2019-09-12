PETERSBURG — On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14, author D. Michael Thomas will discuss his book, “Wade Hampton’s Iron Scouts: Confederate Special Forces” at Petersburg National Battlefield’s Eastern Front Unit visitor center. The talk will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. In addition to discussing his book, Thomas will sign copies of his book which will be available for purchase.

Serving from late 1862 to the war's end, Wade Hampton's Scouts were a key component of the comprehensive intelligence network designed by Generals Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Wade Hampton. The Scouts were stationed behind enemy lines on a permanent basis and provided critical military intelligence to their generals. They became proficient in "unconventional" warfare and emerged unscathed in so many close-combat actions that their foes grudgingly dubbed them Hampton's "Iron Scouts." Author D. Michael Thomas presents the previously untold story of the Iron Scouts for the first time.

The Eastern Front Unit of Petersburg National is located at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg. It is the location where the Union Army made their first major attacks on Petersburg. The unit includes a visitor center with an 18-minute video, a four-mile tour road, and numerous historic and nature trails. The visitor center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.