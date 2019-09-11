Opponents, including a former city manager, thought the limits placed on city manager, department heads were too restrictive

HOPEWELL — City Council's decision to postpone a vote on limiting city department heads' ability to sign off on certain purchase was welcome news for one former city administrator, who said leashing the limits was not "good governance."

Council announced at the beginning of its regular meeting Tuesday night that any action on the proposal would be tabled until more discussion could be held. It likely will be at least October before any votes are taken.

The guideline being proposed would place a $3,000 non-emergency spending limit on each department director before seeking council's approval, and also require the city manager to seek council's approval before authorizing any emergency spending exceeding $35,000. Supporters of the proposal saw it as a way of easing part of the city's fiscal crisis, while opponents claimed it was council getting too much into the daily operations of city government.

Former Hopewell City Manager Mark Haley, who retired in 2017, told councilors that he was glad more time was going to be devoted to the discussion.

“I urge douncil to proceed with great caution,” he said. “I’m glad you pulled it off the agenda because it deserves your time and effort to look very clearly at it.”

Haley said applying the spending limits, especially on the city manager, was placing council "way too down in the weeds" of the city conducting day-to-day business. He said he worried that there may not be enough time to properly asseemble council in order to OK the emergency expenditures.

“This would not be good governance. You would put the city at risk,” Haley warned, adding that the limit for the department heads is "so far under" state-recommended limits for spending limits.

"That's way too restrictive," Haley said.

Councilor Janice Denton also expressed concern with the limits, telling the Herald Post that she thought council should have better trust in city administration's judgements on emergency spending.

Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett urged her colleagues to discuss the proposal at a special work session called for Oct. 2, giving councilors more time to publicly vet the proposal before taking a vote.

Brandon Carwile is a staff writer for the Hopewell Herald and Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index. He may be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.