COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Thanks to a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Colonial Heights Police Department will, once again, partner with the Colonial Heights Public Schools and assign a full-time Police Officer to the Colonial Heights High School Vocational School. The Colonial Heights Police Department is proud to announce that Career Police Officer Wayne Moody, himself a graduate of Colonial Heights High School, will fill this position. Career Officer Moody recently completed specialized school resource officer training in Chesterfield County, and is looking forward to his new assignment.

The primary duty of this SRO will be as the law enforcement officer of the school and provide security to the high school/technical center. His daily work will include safety/security patrols of the school building and campus, responding to requests from administrators, daily engagement with students, parents and staff, working with administrators to prevent crime and promote safety, and constantly setting a positive example. Other duties will include presenting safety and security training, obtaining and comparing crime data and working with school personnel for a reduction in reportable criminal offenses, working with students to assist them in resolving conflicts, and providing resources available to students and parents.

In addition to the Vocational Building, a Colonial Heights certified police officer with specialized school resource training is at each of our schools in Colonial Heights. School resource officers are available to students, staff, parents and citizens.