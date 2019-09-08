Dinwiddie old-car enthusiast is always hunting for abandoned classic vehicles

Darrell Olgers has a hobby he refers to as a labor of love. For the past 40 years, he has been "rescuing" old cars.

“I have been into classic cars since I first started driving," the Dinwiddie County native recalled. "The first car I got to drive was my dad’s 1962 Chevy Impala 2-door hardtop – the very car he got as his 21st birthday gift from my grandfather Cameron Olgers. I still have that car today after all this time.

“So many people are restoring and bringing these classics back to life, and I hate to see a classic just rust back into the earth. So, I enjoy saving the ones that can be restored and sharing the parts off of those that are too far gone. It’s a fun hobby, and I have made many good friends through the hobby."

When asked if anyone has served as a mentor to him for his hobby, Olgers responded, “My friend Billy Green who I used to work for was always helpful and was always up for an old car adventure. He would lend me his trailer to drag them home.”

He likes to refer to his discoveries as "Sleeping Beauties."

“I viewed another car collection once that was found in the woods, and they were referred to as ‘Sleeping Beauties’ and that struck a chord with me," Olgers said. “To some, these are no more than rusted junk, but to me, they are beautiful relics of a bygone era."

By his estimates, Olgers has rescued several hundred cars from about 30 different places across Virginia. Last week, his passion took him to Powhatan County.

According to Olgers, cars that had been abandoned since the mid-1970s were discovered by a survey crew. The surveyors notified the Powhatan land owners that they were unable to take measurements due to automobiles blocking their way. The landowners were unaware of the cars’ presence since the vehicles were deeply covered by weeds, saplings, woodland brush, trees and other growth.

After Olgers was contacted by the owners of the mysterious car graveyard, he took a field trip to investigate what gems had been lying beneath the massive overgrowth and to determine if he wanted to purchase any of the forgotten cars. Last Wednesday, Olgers and his chainsaw-guru friend, Bart Zanon of Dinwiddie, started extracting the vehicles.

Standing next to the 1956 Chevrolet 4-door station wagon he had minutes ago extracted, Olgers stated, “This is the 210 model. It has its original 265-V8 in it still,which is a miracle.

“I just love old cars…love saving things like this. A lot of these are obviously too far gone to fix, but there are a lot of friends that I enjoy helping get parts for theirs. I just hate to see these go to the crushers after they’ve survived all these decades,” stated Olgers.

With Zanon’s assistance, Olgers extracted: three 1955 Chevrolets, two 1956 Chevrolets, three 1957 Chevrolets, a mid-70’s Camaro and a 1955 or so Cadillac.

While clearing brush to get to the cars, Olgers came across a yellow-jacket nest and received a half a dozen stings. According to Olgers, chiggers also played a role.

Zanon shared, “I’ve been helping Darrell as he needs it for the past five years. I work on his chain saws or whatever he can’t do himself. I remember we bought a bunch of stuff in Henrico once; the guy was a hoarder. The boxes were rotten, but the stuff inside was in fair condition."

While on the site in Powhatan, Olgers received a call from someone looking for a 1960 Chevrolet pickup truck.

When asked if he had ever rescued a large lot of cars like the Powhatan find, Olgers answered, “I bought a collection of cars in Dinwiddie many years back that numbered 12 or so – all 1956 and 57 Chevys. They were stashed away in several large barns by a used car dealer back in the 1970’s. Sadly, a large snowfall made the barn roof collapse on them, and the roof was crushed in on them all, but they were great parts cars.”

What car parts does Olgers typically salvage?

“Most any bit and piece that fellow car guys or girls find useful ranging from engine parts to body and interior pieces,” stated Olgers. “I enjoy helping others make their dreams come true by supplying them with parts for their project.”

In his own personal collection, Olgers has six old cars ranging from a 1937 Willys to a 1963 Corvette split window coupe.

Olgers stores his finds in a large garage and several carports in Dinwiddie. Most parts are harvested by Olgers, but sometimes car enthusiasts take them off themselves.

How does Olgers let his friends and others know what parts are available?

“I post many on Facebook groups and Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. I do advertise in some print publications like Hemmings Motor News and Roundup Magazine,” explained Olgers.

What has been Olgers' most exciting car discovery?

“I recently was offered, as part of an estate, a 1966 Corvette with its original 427 425 horsepower engine of which they made only 5258 examples. The car had been tucked away in a garage for years unrestored and the late owner had accumulated parts for its restoration and stashed them all over his home, garage and outbuildings.

“So, it was a true treasure hunt sifting through all the things and finding the parts for the car. I have the car home now and am still taking inventory of all the things that came with it,” shared Olgers enthusiastically.

When asked to share one of his most memorable car adventures, Olgers described, “That would have to be the moment when I allowed my daughter when she was thirteen-years-old to have her first driving experience in a 1963 Corvette on a private lot. She was quite excited!!!"

Olgers recalls a second fond memory, “Also, finding a 1962 Chevy Bel Air bubbletop 409 car to restore a few years back – a car I have always dreamed of owning.”

Is Olgers still looking for classics hidden in woods and barns…if so, how does he locate them?”

“Yes, I’m constantly looking…most are by word of mouth. Many years back when a 50’s or 60’s era car had past its useful life, many were simply parked out back in the woods or by a field or stuck in a shed. These are the cars I seek.”

Why does Olgers love rescuing cars?

“That’s a bit hard to explain, but it’s truly a passion of mine. It seems to connect me to an era that I feel I missed out on or was born too late to have experienced – the American Graffiti or Happy Days era of the late 50’s -60’s when life was a bit more simple it seems and times and people lived a little slower pace.”

Are you in the market for classic car parts or happen to know where any sleeping beauties are hidden?

If you can help Olgers follow his passion, contact him at 804-943-2283, 66stingraycoupe@gmail.com or follow his Facebook group: Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia.

Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the Olgers family hosts a Cruise-In featuring around 100 cars at their home in Sutherland. The next event will be on Nov. 2.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.