The Virginia Federation for Humanities describes the historical significance of the Blandford Community

Blandford was established as a town in 1748 and became part of the city of Petersburg in 1784. Blandford Church, 1735, is the oldest surviving building in Petersburg today. During the antebellum period, two clusters of free blacks lived in Blandford: one on the waterfront and the other in the southern section. During the Siege of Petersburg, in 1865, many of Blandford's homes were destroyed. Blandford became a predominantly African American neighborhood after the war, when an influx of freedmen arrived from the surrounding countryside. The Blandford neighborhood has retained its cultural identity as a 19th and early 20th century black working-class community through its many surviving buildings. Among its notable residents is Dr. Florence Farley (b. 1928) who became the city's first black female mayor in 1984.

On Nov. 3, 2018, the community came together to celebrate the neighborhood's history by reopening a staple in the community. On the corner of Old Church Street and Miller Street sits a very old restaurant with the best home cooking you ever had. The name of the eatery is called B’s Inn, named after Helen McKeever Bennett. Upon her death the family made a decision to carry on her legacy and reopen this historical restaurant.

A walk through shows a very old mirror that one of the sisters boast has been there for the past 80 years. The shelves are graced with old soda bottles and an old toy truck. The original Sun Crest B’s Inn sign still graces the entrance to the building. Citizens came out on the first day, with an appetite and gratitude to see and be a part of this historical occasion.

The citizens of Blandford continue to make history built on the concept of neighbors looking out for and knowing one another. Next weekend, Sept. 12-15, 2019, the community of Blandford will be celebrating its 38th annual reunion. Anyone and everyone who ever lived in Blandford can come home to see family and friends and celebrate life as they remember it. It will start off as a free gospel fest on Thursday, Sept. 12, followed by a meet and greet at B's Inn., a parade on Saturday morning and the big festivities on Saturday evening. The last day, Sunday, will be a congregation of all at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.