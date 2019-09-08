PETERSBURG — On Sept. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, the Antiques Show and Historic Trades Fair at Battersea Villa, 1289 Upper Appomattox Road in Petersburg, will feature a terrific selection of antiques dealers, specialized trades people, appraisals, and lectures throughout the two-day event. Admission is $5 per person, per day.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., Turner Johnson will give a talk: “Appraising Art and Antiques and Value in Today’s Market”. Mr. Johnson, educated at Chowan College and VCU, served as senior appraiser at R.E. Crawford & Associates and has been a self-employed appraiser in Richmond for 28 years.

Following his presentation on Saturday, Johnson and Pat Powell, former president of Harlowe-Powell Auction in Charlottesville, will be doing appraisals from noon to 3pm for attendees (limit 2 items per person).

At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Alexander “Sandy” Graham will give a talk: “How to Build a Great Collection”. Graham is the president of Battersea Foundation. He is dedicated to historic preservation and has personally built major collections over the years, including fine art and stamps.

On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., Gordon Lohr will give a talk: “Antique Tools of the Period of Battersea’s Construction”. Lohr has an extensive background in antiques and historic preservation and co-authored “Eastern Shore, Virginia Raised-Panel Furniture 1730 – 1830”.

The appraisal table will open Sunday at noon, and Lohr together with Pat Powell will be doing appraisals until 3 p.m.

At 3:15 p.m. Graham will give his second presentation of the weekend: “Brown Furniture – Buy, Sell or Hold”.

Throughout both days antique dealers will be set up in the Villa and on the lawn. Dealers in the Villa include Vernon Creekmore, Broad Rock House Antiques, Richmond, VA, Mark Semmes and Carol Buscher, Hamilton, VA, Scott Cilley, Northumberland Antiques, Richmond, VA, Mark M. Gaines, Baltimore, MD, , Marshall Poulson, Exmore Antiques Emporium, Exmore, VA, Charlie Miller, Chapel Hill, N.C., Lou Justis and Pat Powell, Mantiques, Ruckersville, VA. Other antique dealers will offer their merchandise on the lawn.

Historic tradespeople and fine furniture restorers and conservators will also be featured on both days: Stephen Dearsley, furniture restoration and conservation, Petersburg; Monika Fleming, Edgecombe Community College, Tarboro, North Carolina, late 18th and early 19th century window construction and repair; DeAndre Friend, Richmond, D.E. Friend Plastering, Drywall and Stucco; Bill Ivey, Richmond, William Ivey Fine Furniture; Elaine Tucker-Haviland, Richmond, Faux Finish Creations, grain painting and marbling; and Phill Woddail and Andrew Cushen, Petersburg, Petersburg Window Restorations, Inc.

For more information, call 804-732-9882 or visit www.batterseafound.org.