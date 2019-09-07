Other work zones to watch out for include I-95, I-295, Jeff Davis Highway and the Ben Harrison Bridge

If you are driving on Interstate 85 this week, expect to see a significant number of lane closures in both directions at various spots along the highway.

Most of the closures will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include the following:

Sept. 9-10 — Northbound right lane between mile markers 39 and 56 for pothole repair;Sept, 9-10 — Southbound right lane between Wythe Street and Squirrel Level Road for pothole repair;Sept. 11 — Southbound left lane around mile marker 56 for pothole and guardrail repair; andSept. 11-12 — Northbound and southbound right lanes between mile markers 54 and 55 for pothole repair.

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to alternately close ramps at the I-85 exits to county Route 703, state Route 40 and county Route 650 for repaving next week. Those closures, however, are planned for the overnight hours and should not have a major effect on traffic.

Other Tri-City area highway work zones for next week include:

Interstate 95 in both directions between Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights and Maury Street in Richmond (overnight hours to repair road sloping);Interstate 295 south between mile markers 7 and 9 for bridge work (alternating lane closures 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for bridge work);the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge between Prince George and Charles City counties (alternating lanes closed 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for bridge work)Harrowgate Road in both directions between Jefferson Davis Highway and Centre Street (overnight hours Sept. 12 for repaving); andthe right lane of Jefferson Davis Highway in both directions between Ruffin Mill and Happy Hill roads (9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for road widening).