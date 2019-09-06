PETERSBURG — Historic Petersburg Foundation, in partnership with the City of Petersburg Planning Department, the Department of Historic Resources and Preservation Virginia present this workshop at the Union Train Station on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Whether you currently live in an historic district, are considering buying into an historic district, or simply care about the architectural legacy of the City of Petersburg, this workshop is for you. Come learn the benefits, the opportunities and the challenges of historic designations for your home and your community.

Topics Include:

"State and National Historic Districts" presented by Marc Wagner, architectural historian, Virginia Department of Historic Resources;"Local Districts and the Architectural Review Board" presented by Kate Sangregorio, preservation planner, City of Petersburg;"What Historic Designation means in your life" presented by Lisa Bergstrom, preservation programs manager, Preservation Virginia;"Historic Districts and the Real Estate Community" presented by Bill Hartsock, realtor, Long & Foster; and"Easements and Covenants, the Ultimate Protection" presented by Louis Malon, President, Historic Petersburg Foundation, Inc.

This workshop is free and open to the public. The Union Train Station is located at 103 River Street in Petersburg.

Historic Petersburg Foundation is a 501 c3 nonprofit preservation organization with a mission “to lead the preservation and restoration of Petersburg’s historic architecture, and neighborhoods and to tell their story.