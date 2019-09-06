KEYSER - An assortment of engaging activities and events have been scheduled to give students the opportunity to experience college first-hand during one of the upcoming WVU Discover Potomac State Day open house events.

The Discover PSC Days are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019; and Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

The days’ events are free to attend and a complimentary lunch and giveaway is provided.

“It’s your day to Discover Potomac State. Ask questions of our faculty and staff, chat with current students, and tour our beautiful campus. We’ll help you find your path while getting a taste of college life. Our goal is to help you achieve your goals, so we want you to have the best college experience possible,” said Beth Little, dean of Enrollment Management and University Relations.

“I was amazed at how personable and helpful everyone was at Potomac State. They helped me realize where my passion lies during a WVU Discover Potomac State Day visit,” according to a 2018 attendee.

All Discover Potomac State Day events kick off with registration and refreshments from 9-9:30 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center, followed by a welcome from the president at 9:30 a.m. Participants then move onto the Discovery Fair and Information Stations located around campus.

“Showcasing the Academic Success Center, library services, classroom demonstrations, athletics, and recreational center activities, allows participants to explore the many exciting possibilities available on our campus,” said Little.

Optional tours of the agricultural facilities and traditional residence halls will be available as well.

Application reviews along with on-the-spot admission decisions will be made during the Discover PSC Days events, so visitors are encouraged to bring their high school transcripts with them. Students who are admitted during this event will be entered into a $500 tuition scholarship drawing. All participants will have the opportunity to win a $500 Book Scholarship as well.

Whether you’re a traditional or non-traditional student, a working professional, have some college credits, work experience, or an associate degree, or even if you’re undecided about your major, Potomac State College will help you explore the options to discover your academic focus and career objectives.

Although prior registration is not required, the college does encourage registering in advance by going to http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. To register and/or obtain additional information regarding the event, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304.788.6820 or at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.



