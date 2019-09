PIEDMONT - A Prayer Day in the Park will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at noon in the Water Street park in Piedmont.

Everyone is invited to come out for an afternoon of fellowship, music, refreshments and prayer for the community.

For further information, contact Paul Coleman at 304-355-2946.