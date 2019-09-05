KEYSER - An agency that works with families and children over a five-county network which includes Mineral County wants to host a parade in Keyser in October to help promote Red Ribbon Week and drug abuse awareness.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Shirley Kuhn of the Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, which serves Mineral, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties, asked the Keyser City Council recently for permission to hold a parade during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31.

Looking for ways to reach youths with the anti-drug message in a memorable way, Kuhn said the agency was planning a horse parade.

“We have a strong belief, through research, that horses are strong therapy for children,” she said.

Kuhn said area businesses and homes would be encouraged to decorate in red for Red Ribbon Week, or to utilize the theme “Give Drugs the Boot.”

“It won’t be a long parade … but we want to make a big splash in the community,” she said.

Kuhn said she feels positive messages are more effective and the parade would “make a big impression on our youth.”

A “resource table round-up” would be made available for youths and families to pick up information on the resources that are available to combat the escalating drug abuse problem.

‘We can show them where they can get help if they need help,” she said.

It was suggested that Saturday, Oct. 26, would be a good date for the parade, although Keyser Police chief Tom Golden suggested thinking about holding it on a school day “right after the bell rings” to capture as many students as possible.

The council will place the request on the agenda for their next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.



