COLONIAL HEIGHTS — A grant mostly funded by the state will once again allow the vocational education center at Colonial Heights High School to have its own school resource officer.

Colonial Heights Police announced the grant Wednesday morning, adding that Officer Wayne Moody will fill that position. Moody is a graduate of Colonial Heights High School and recently completed SRO training.

The $70,000 grant is mostly funded through the School Resource Officer/School Security Officer program set up by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services. The program helps pay for SROs to be placed in each school within a Virginia public-school system.

State monies toward the grant total $40,747. The city provides matching dollars of $29,253 to fill the position.

The placement of Moody at the vocational center means that every public school in the city system has an SRO.

As an SRO, the officer is essentially responsible for law enforcement and security within the school building. They work with school administrators on safety and security plans, respond to calls for assistance, and interact daily with students and their parents.

In the statement, CHPD spokeswoman Sgt. Renee Walters said the job includes "constantly setting a positive example" for students and the school community.

According to the DCJS website, Colonial Heights applied for the grant last April, and received word on June 1 that the money would be awarded. It covers the 2019-2020 school year.