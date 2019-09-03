Area native, his foundation and employer donate 700 backpacks to local students

Lamar Drew returned to his roots to perform acts of kindness.

Born in Petersburg and raised in Prince George, Drew now resides in Augusta, Ga., but he attended Robert E. Lee Elementary School (now Lakemont Elementary School) in Petersburg in the early 1990s. He now drives a truck for G&P Trucking, based in Columbia, S.C.

As a truck driver on the road so much, Drew said he noticed going through school zones all over the country that there were children in need of book bags.

So he decided to do something about that. In 2016, he founded "Lighten the Load," a program to help kids get book bags.

“The first year I did the whole book bag drive, I personally donated 100 book bags to a school in Augusta, and they were gone in 30 minutes," Drew recalled. "It was then I knew there was a need in schools for community help.

“The following year, I along with G&P Trucking partnered together to purchase 600 book bags for two schools in Augusta,:

Last Thursday, through the help of his employer, Drew brought 700 book bags back to the area where he grew up.

The first 100 went to a collection drive through Prince George Fire & EMS station 8. Prince George Fire & EMS Director Brad Owens and crew members were present to accept the generous donation. Owens was blown away by the support.

"We appreciate them selecting the Prince George Professional Firefighters Association to partner with our school teachers ensuring that students who need a good quality book bag for the school year have the ability to get one at no cost," Owens said. "Programs like this and the ‘clear the list’ initiative that has swept through the county prove how great our community is, and it makes me proud to live, work ,and raise my family in Prince George County.”

PGPFA president Lt. Thomas Mason echoed Owens' sentiments.

"We look forward to future projects with them," Mason said.

“G&P Trucking didn’t hesitate matching my donation of 300 book bags,” stated Drew.

Later Thursday afternoon, Drew delivered 600 additional book bags to Lakemont Elementary during its open-house event.

“When Lamar got in touch to say he wanted to donate backpacks for Lakemont, I had no idea that he would provide a backpack for each and every one of our students," Lakemont principal Sheryl Doswell said. "Our children were delighted to receive their backpacks, and their positive energy will provide a great start for the new school year.

“Welcoming Lamar back to his elementary school has been a joy. We hope Lamar makes this an annual event,"she added.

Drew’s friends, Douglas Jones of Prince George and Brittney Saunders of Petersburg, expressed gratitude to Drew for the opportunity to assist handing out book bags.

When asked how she liked receiving a free book bag and school supplies, fourth-grader Derionna Tucker shared, “It makes me feel good because most people don’t donate to kids. It makes me feel very happy!”

Derrica Jones, mother of third-grader Isaiah Friend, added, “This is beautiful! It’s nice. Isaiah was excited when he found out about it.”

Lakemont Elementary implementation coach Tracie Elliott enjoyed helping students select book bags. First-grader Cloiemarie Quesinberry was all smiles as Elliott matched a book bag to Quesinberry’s shirt and favorite color pink.

Both years, according to Drew, each bag contained notebooks, pencils and folders donated by Drew, his fellow truck drivers, family, friends, and Prince George County students.

“The school supply donations ranged from Georgia to California including Londo, England,” stated Drew. "Lighten the Load partnered with the Augusta Tech Law Enforcement Center; Peace Officer Cadets pack the school bags with supplies. We did that to integrate the Cadets into not only protecting...but, serving part of the community as well.

“It feels good to come home and give back," he happily added. "It’s not only about providing book bags, but to inspire an Acts of Kindness chain reaction."

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.