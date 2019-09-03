CHESTERFIELD — Locals enjoyed complimentary 45-minute hayrides on Friday at Pocahontas State Park.

Members of the Pocahontas Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists, or VMN, James and Linda Key of Chester were present serving as volunteers. James drove the tractor and Linda assisted riders.

According to Linda, VMN members are required to provide forty hours of park volunteer service annually.

James shared, "The hayrides are a lot of fun. I've been driving the tractor for two years now."

Park Interpreter Ashley Ackley, while seated on a bale of hay stated, "This is like a dream job. It's a real fun thing that I get to do ... ride and talk to people about nature. What's not to love?"

"This is our first visit to the park. It's really nice," said Jesus Sanchez, while holding his 3-year-old daughter Jherally. "It offers a lot of activities and places to visit. We're coming back tomorrow to go to the pool, canoe and attend the bluegrass concert."

The hayrides sponsored by the Friends of Pocahontas State Park start and end at the CCC Field located just inside the park entrance on the right-hand side, according to Linda.

James added, "The hayride covers approximately four to five miles."

Ackley pointed out, "The last two rides of the season will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 and Sept. 27."

The park, which encompasses 7919 acres, is located at 10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield. Visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/pocahontas for park admission fees and a schedule of events, or email pocahontas@dcr.virginia.gov.