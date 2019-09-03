DINWIDDIE — On Aug. 28, 2019, eight students at the Greenville Elementary School Open House got received a surprise: each was presented with a backpack filled with educational materials and school supplies.

The contribution was made possible by the Cross Bearers Motorcycle Ministry Inc. of Dinwiddie County. Associate member Shavaris Parham served as the spearhead to making the event possible. On Aug. 25, Parham presented the backpacks for the eight chosen students to Phileshia B. White at Olive Branch Baptist Church.

“This is the kind of thing that makes this organization’s efforts so worthwhile. This is a small investment to those who will inherit what we leave behind. These children are our future and we just wanted to sow a seed of kindness in their lives now,” Joseph “Shogun” Parham, founder of the ministry, stated.

White, a teacher at Greenville Elementary was visibly moved by the generosity of the Cross Bearers. She emphasized how vital the contribution was to her students and their parents for the upcoming school year and how it would play a major role in jump-starting her students' learning.

When asked how she felt about receiving the supplies, she said, “I know the Cross Bearers and have seen what they do around the community. They live up to the values of love and charity and they do it without hesitation or boundaries. This is just the kind of thing they do.”