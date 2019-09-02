New city school chief receives $15,000 grant from college for principal preparation

ETTRICK — Two of Petersburg’s intertwined learning institutions came together at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center Thursday evening, as VSU president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah welcomed Petersburg Public Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, ahead of the new school year.

“Petersburg City Public Schools and Virginia State University have always been connected for so many years,” Abdullah said. “We get so many students from Petersburg, so many of our alums end up teaching in the school district. For me, there is a very intimate relationship, and so as she comes to the school district, in many ways she has become part of Virginia State.”

Separated by the Appomattox River, a number of Virginia State faculty and staff live in Petersburg, and have kids in the school system.

“Petersburg is a wonderful, vibrant community,” Abdullah said. “As a resident of Petersburg, I think it’s important that we all continue to urge people to live and participate in our community. I know people make decisions on where to live for a number of reasons, and I think Petersburg is a great place, and I encourage everyone I can talk to, to move to Petersburg.”

Among the welcome gifts was a $15,000 grant from Associate Vice Provost for Graduate Programs Dr. Robert N. Corley III, good for two years. Since 2016, he has been working with a $47 Million grant to improve VSU’s principal preparation programs.

“Nelson Mandella said the best way to test the soul of the people is to see how they treat their children,” Corley said. “For the next two years we want to make sure that you get some additional support.”

Pitre-Martin opened her remarks on a more somber note, as Petersburg High School lost the life of a student this week.

“I will tell you that we started off our day with a heavy heart in Petersburg Public Schools this morning,” the new superintendent said. “Because one of our students was the victim of gun violence last night. So we will be short one incoming 11th grader at Petersburg High School.”

That loss, she said, makes her mission with the city’s schools that much more important.

“I open with that because education is more than a piece of paper. Education is really — and I think every single person in this room believes this — is really a key to addressing poverty in our country.”

Pitre-Martin has outlined some of her goals for the upcoming year to be focused on meeting state Standards of Learning standards and improving student attendance. The superintendent also said she briefed staff earlier this week on the importance of dual enrollment and professional learning opportunities for students this upcoming year.

Just one of many resources to Petersburg, VSU’s Dean for the School of Education, Dr. Willis W. Walter, presented promising numbers for the teacher pipeline at Virginia State. The School of Education took on 44 new students this year with the addition of a program that will let students become full teachers after four years.

“That’s a 25% increase in students that want to be teachers right here on this campus. Many of them, are committed to Petersburg,” Walter said.

The School of Education also saw 95% percent of students return, alongside the addition of about 12 transfer students.

“All of those students are committed, and will have an opportunity to see what is changing and going on in Petersburg, and will do their best to help you dig deeper,” Walter said.

