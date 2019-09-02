No one was injured in the early-morning blaze in Colonial Heights' southern end

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Faulty wiring is to blame for an early-morning fire Monday that destroyed a storage shed in the southern end of the city.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Battery Place, said Deputy Fire Marshal J.E. Boisseau. The original call was for a brush fire, but when fire crews arrived, they discovered the shed was burning.

Boisseau said the shed was part of a multi-family housing unit on Battery Place. It and all of the contents inside were completely destroyed, and the heat from the fire caused some damage to the exterior of a nearby detached apartment.

Boisseau said the fire was caused by "improperly installed and damaged electrical wiring" in the shed. Total damage was estimated at around $5,500.

Chesterfield County was called to assist Colonial Heights crews with the blaze.