PETERSBURG — Police said a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a double-shooting early Sunday morning near a Petersburg public-housing complex.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Navajo Court, near the Petersburg East apartments. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

This marks the 11th homicide in Petersburg in 2019.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Peteersburg-Dinwidie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit that info through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.