Knights trounce Cosby 58-0, offensive weapons, defensive line shine

CHESTER - The Thomas Dale Knights have been the talk of Central Virginia coming into the 2019 football season, considered by media outlets and prognosticators to be a favorite for a state title in December. They did nothing by live up to the hype in their season-opening 58-0 win over Cosby on Friday, dominating from start to finish, confirming their place in those conversations.

"Overall, all three phases of the game, I think we were able to go out there, execute (and) do well," head coach Kevin Tucker said. "I think this team's got a bright future. We've got to just take it one week at a time."

Notre Dame commit Chris Tyree was electrifying for the Knights from the opening drive on, accounting for three touchdowns in total, including a 95-yard kickoff return to open the second half that slammed the door shut on any thoughts of a Cosby comeback. He also scored on the first two drives of the game for the Knights.

"It was a great way to open up my senior season," the senior Tyree said, noting that the finality of this high school season for him played a part in his fast start. "I had a lot of mixed emotions coming out, I realized that it was my last season opener. I had to come out with a bang."

The Thomas Dale defensive line, which Tucker viewed as a strength coming into the season, also came out with a bang, and was utterly dominant throughout. Cosby quarterback Jake Shelek rarely took a snap in the first half in which he wasn't pressured or hurried, eventually leading to his benching. The Thomas Dale defense rattled Cosby time and time again, and registered a safety to make the score 16-0 following Tyree's opening scores.

"That's our deepest position on that side of the ball," Tucker said of the defensive line, led by junior Bryce Carter and and sophomore Malachi Madison, though a slew of Knight defensive lineman made plays in the game. "You know, we take one out and change them around and it doesn't change anything. Those guys can just flat out go. They've got high-energy motors. We told them, if we're going to be a great defensive unit, it's got to be a unit of six or seven guys ... so we can have that rotation and stay deep."

Though Cosby's backup quarterback Josh Powell was able to find some success through the air after coming in for Shelek, Cosby was still limited in its ability to move the ball, and barely threatened Thomas Dale.

"Give the defense credit, a shut out is what we were looking for. (It's a) great way to start the season off," Tucker said.

With all the positives, there were several issues that will need to be fixed and looked at. For starters, multiple THomas Dale touchdowns were wiped off the board because of penalties, including an opening burst for Tyree on the opening play of the Knights first offensive drive.

"We still gotta clean up our penalties, I know we had a lot of holding calls," Tucker said. "Unfortunately, early in the season you expect that. Guys are a little over anxious."

""We still had a lot of penalties, a lot of touchdowns called back, but that's stuff we can fix," Tyree said. "It's just the little things."

Tucker, though, wasn't dwelling on the penalties after the game, instead opting to view them from the positive angle.

"We broke off a couple of big runs, we called them called back, and we gotta see how we react to that adversity," Tucker said. "Not that I wanted to see those called back, but let's see how our teams going to react when we get a tough moment or a tough play."

Deangelo Gray also had a long touchdown called back because of a penalty for the Knights, but the sight of Thomas Dale's play-makers dancing on their way to the end zone, regardless of whether it was upheld, will be enough to stir fear in their future opponents.

"We've got four or five guys on offense that can break the game open for you," Tucker said.

Doubtless, many headlines all year will be written for Tyree, who is among the most highly sought after running backs in the country. Tucker called him "the marquee guy," and even with all the added attention, he was still able to perform Friday night.

"Chris knows when he comes out on the field, everybody is going to be paying attention to him," Tucker said. "Yet he's still able to grind things out."

Tyree said he relishes the chance to make big plays, such as his kick return.

"Those are probably my favorite moments of the game," he said.

With the first win of the season out of the way, the Knights are one step closer to their stated goals of championship contention, but Tucker wasn't allowing himself or his team to celebrate long.

"We'll enjoy this one for two and a half hours, then, come 12:01, it's (L.C.) Bird week," Tucker said.

