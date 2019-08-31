Prince George Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in crash; victim was not wearing a seat belt

PRINCE GEORGE — A 34-year-old Powhatan County man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle overturned on Prince George Drive, police said.

Daniel E. Cubbage was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident occured shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Prince George Drive, also known as state Route 156, near its intersection with Sebera Road. Grochmal said when police arrived on the scene, they found the sports-utility vehicle overturned in the middle of the road, with the driver pinned underneath. Prince George Fire & EMS personnel were able to pull Cubbage from the wreckage, but he already had died.

Grochmal said speed and alcohol may be contrinuting factors in the accident. Police are still investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have information that would help in the investigation is being asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773.